A Few Plot Tidbits

In February 2022, McKay revealed that the show will follow the forging of the rings mentioned in the first few minutes of The Fellowship of the Ring, including the One Ring that Frodo eventually destroyed. “Rings for the elves, rings for dwarves, rings for men, and then the one ring Sauron used to deceive them all,” he told Vanity Fair. “It’s the story of the creation of all those powers, where they came from, and what they did to each of those races.”

Several photographs included in the story also revealed the names of several new characters appearing in the show: Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), Disa (Sophia Nomvete), Arondir (Córdova) and Bronwyn (Boniadi). Aramayo stars as a young Elrond, who was played by Hugo Weaving in the original film trilogy. Maxim Baldry will appear as Isildur, the king who cut the One Ring off Sauron’s hand in a flashback in The Fellowship of the Ring.

The showrunners noted that the show will feature harfoots, which are similar to hobbits. Per Tolkien’s writing, hobbits never did anything exciting before the events of The Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings trilogy, so they shouldn’t really be present in the show, which is set in a period preceding those books.