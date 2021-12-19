How Does It Relate to the Movies?

Because the show is set so far in the past compared to the films, it’s not likely that too many familiar characters will appear. Still, at least one original cast member is ready to make a cameo if the need arises: Elijah Wood. “If there was a world where that made sense and was organic to what they’re doing, then [I would do it],” the actor told IndieWire in July 2020. “Look, any excuse to get to go to New Zealand to work on something — I am absolutely there.”