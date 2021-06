Back to Work!

While the coronavirus pandemic pushed production back, the crew has been busy getting ‘60s-inspired outfits, comprehensive scripts, and vintage cars together this year. Brosnahan, 30, shared a snap from her first costume fitting post-quarantine in September 2020. She captioned the post, “Mask game strong. Hat game stronger. We’re slowly and safely getting back to it but first costume fitting is in the books 🎉 Damn, it feels good to be (almost) back.”