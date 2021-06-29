Milo Ventimiglia Plays A ‘Very Different’ Role

Milo Ventimiglia reunites with his former Gilmore bosses for an arc in the upcoming season. The This is Us actor, 43, was spotted filming with Brosnahan in June 2021. The pair shot several scenes together, swapping New York locations and period outfits.

Speaking on a panel at the Nantucket Film Festival, Sherman-Palladino revealed a few cryptic clues about the Art of Racing in the Rain actor’s character. According to TVLine.com, she told the crowd, “[He’s playing] someone very handsome.”

Her husband added, “You have to see it in context because it’s actually a very different thing we’re doing with him. We needed someone of his caliber and his handsomeness, so we asked Milo to do it. But you have to see it in the context.”