New Faces Coming to Town

A slew of new actors will appear in guest-starring and recurring roles on the show, too. Kayli Carter (Mrs. America) will have a recurring role this season, but no further character details have been announced. Reid Scott (Veep), Gideon Glick (Marriage Story), Jackie Hoffmann (Feud), and Allison Guinn (On the Town) will also recur in Season 4. Plus, Brosnahan’s husband, Jason Ralph (The Magicians), will appear on the show in a multi-episode arc. The ‘60s-era series also tapped writer and director John Waters for a guest spot.