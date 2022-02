One Final Bow

Brosnahan announced in February 2022 that the Amazon Prime series will return for a fifth and final season. “A few days ago we started shooting Season 5 (!) of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. It’s bittersweet,” she wrote via Instagram. “The band is back together again and we can’t wait to share season 4 with you starting tomorrow … it’s also going to be our last rodeo. Rest assured our tits are up and it’s going to be a hell of a final chapter. Stay tuned ..”