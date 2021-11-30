Shaking Things Up!

Midge is ready for a change when it comes to her career, according to the official season 4 trailer, released in November 2021. In between clips of the stand-up running around New York City, getting pulled off stage and attacking a taxi, Midge gets lunch with her manager, Susie, and they come up with a new game plan.

“You know what’s great about me? It’s when I’m me,” Midge tells Susie while hanging out at a diner. “No more opening act gigs. I will only do gigs where I can say what I want. Make me a headliner! You’re my manager, manage me.” After Susie insists that the entertainment business doesn’t work that way, Midge fires back, “Then let’s change the business!”