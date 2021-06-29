Starting Where Things Left Off

While we don’t know much about the contents of the next season, Sherman-Palladino, 55, did reveal plans to start Season 4 right after the last finale.

“We may be doing a little jump within the season, but when we first start up we want to [stay in that time],” she told The Hollywood Reporter in August 2020. “I mean, what’s the fun of totally destroying someone’s soul and heart and not getting to see the aftermath? That’s what comedy’s made of, soul-crushing defeat.”