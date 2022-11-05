Is Rachel Brosnahan Excited?

“Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino keep raising the bar for us season after season,” the Wisconsin native gushed about the series creators at the 74th Emmy Awards in September 2022. “And they’ve given us so much do to, and so much to play with. So it’s been as much of a roller-coaster as ever and I can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

When asked about what viewers can expect from the final season, Brosnahan couldn’t give details but promised plenty of drama. “We’re two [episodes away]. We just saw the second to last and it’s getting really juicy,” she teased, adding that even she doesn’t know how the show will end.

She added: “I have no idea where we’re headed and I’m terrified and excited and I know it’s going to be exciting.”