Leopard

The Leopard says he knows how it is to be a “heavy hitter” but knows that everyone wants to talk about who he’s dating or what he’s wearing. “At one point, I was an engineer, but what some of you might not know is that I once served fast food,” he said. They’ve also been “spotted with the president.”

Judges’ guesses: Billy Porter, Robbie Williams, Jamie Foxx, RuPaul, Neil Patrick Harris