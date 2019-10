Tree

She hinted that she may be a one-hit wonder, saying, “I sit wishing the world wouldn’t ignore that I’m more than just one thing that you know me for.” No. 30 is displayed as is the tree on a black and white TV. There are also many food references throughout the videos.

Judges’ guesses: Beverly D’Angelo, Zooey Deschanel, Rachael Ray, Wendi McLendon-Covey