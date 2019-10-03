Black Widow
Song: “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
Video Clues: She’s used to hiding in plain sight and has lived in “the public eye” for years. The video revealed a crown and she said, “Welcome to my empire.” She also made several references to acting and movies and on one tape, it said, “Queen bee.” There was also a peach in the background and made a reference to living in her house.
Black Widow’s clue: “I like to hide until it’s time to feast.”
Judges’ guesses: Amber Riley, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sherri Shephard
Our guess: Raven Symone (Raven's Home, plus a peach — she's from Atlanta)