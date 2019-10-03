Flamingo

Song: “Sucker”

Clues: She was recording on a “ZooTube channel” and could share beauty and fashion advice. “I know what it’s like to feel trapped in your career,” she said. “Now I’m here to take back control of my destiny.” She also said she picked the flamingo because it represented “new beginnings.”

Flamingo clue: “I’m sassy but flamingos are a symbols of a luxiourous vacation. So I, your friend, am I an escape.”

Judges’ guesses: Olivia Jade, Kandi Burruss, Tia Mowry

Our guess: Adrienne Bailon (she has an All Things Adrienne YouTube channel about lifestyle, beauty and fashion tips)