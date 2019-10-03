Leopard

Song: “Somebody to Love”

Video Clues: The Leopard said they were “adaptable and could survive anywhere.” They know how it is to be at the top and was a “heavy hitter.” He also revealed that now people only want to talk about the “celebrity aspect,” what he’s wearing or who he’s dating. In the background, “J’adore” is written on the back wall.

Leopard’s clue: Leopards can be fierce and so divine.

Judges’ guesses: Billy Porter, Robbie Williams, Jamie Foxx

Other guesses: Seal, RuPaul