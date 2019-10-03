Panda

Song: “Stronger”

Clues: She dedicated this to her “papa bear” and said she admired his “humble strength.” The panda said he or she was from “the world’s greatest family in the forest.” Additionally, they showed a bee and said the competition would be “no match” for them. The video also revealed a “Cooking Like Mama Does” book and a “Going Pro” book.

Panda’s clue: “I’m lovable but fierce.”

Judges’ guesses: Martha Stewart, Venus Williams, Ronda Rousey, Queen Latifah, Wanda Sykes

Other guess: Laila Ali