Spoiler Alert ‘The Masked Singer’ Finale Reveals the Frog, Turtle and Night Angel’s Identities — Plus, Who Won It All? By Emily Longeretta May 20, 2020 Michael Becker / FOX 4 1 / 4 Who Placed Where? In third place is the Frog, in second place is the Turtle and the winner is the Night Angel. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News We Found Comfy, Casual Shorts on Amazon That Don’t Ride Up Finally — Face Masks You Won’t Hate Wearing Kristin Cavallari’s Former Best Friend Kelly Henderson Sets the Record Straight on Jay Cutler Affair Rumors More News