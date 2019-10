The Eagle

Song: “I Would Do Anything for Love”

Video clues: The Eagle has suffered a health scare and recently lost of a parent. He has “spent so much time listening to other peoples’ stories,” that he hasn’t been able to write his own. “I don’t just hang out with rockstars, I am one,” he said.

The Eagle’s clue: “I can see things miles away that other people may not see.”

Judges’ guesses: Howard Stern, Adam Carolla, Craig Ferguson, Bret Michaels