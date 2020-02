Miss Monster

Clues: In her video, she said she’s focused on being an artist and made a Titanic joke. “Draw me like one of your french monsters,” the Monster told Miss Monster. She also was shown drawing, the initals “BK” were on a cup and a Queen chess piece was on her easel.

Most likely to be in the presence of royalty.

Off stage, she said she loved singing country song — and it was throwing off the judges.

Guesses: Mary Wilson, Priscilla Presley, Celine Dion