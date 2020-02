Turtle

Clues: In his video, he was eating at a cafeteria, saw a sign for a medterm and pulled a fire alarm. He then broke out in a rock song. The video ended with, “If I want to sing a love song, I’m gonna sing a love song.”

Most likely to hunt for booty — and I have, often.

Guesses: A.J. McLean, Billie Joe Armstrong, Darius Rucker, Zac Efron