Thingamajig

Clues: He made a “This Is How We Do It” reference and learned from his dad how to serenade the women. He dipped a shoe in caramel and said he “ain’t too proud to beg,” plus showed gummy worms.

Judges’ guesses: Montell Jordan, Tony Parker, Dennis Rodman, Ronnie DeVoe

Thingmajig hint: His clue was a book of American Sign Language. He said, “This book taught me to communicate with others, which is the most important thing.”