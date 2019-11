Tree

Clues: She plays piano, and made a reference to her parents being a holiday rom-com. She said they never made her feel like she was home alone and then referenced the White House before mentioning a fruit cake.

Tree’s hint: “I have been a brand ambassador and it does relate to food.”

Judges’ guesses: Amy Sedaris, Zooey Deschanel, Rachael Ray, Padma Lakshmi