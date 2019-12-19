TV ‘The Masked Singer’ Unveils Season 3 Costumes: Who Are the Mouse, Banana, Robot and Monster? By Erin Crabtree December 19, 2019 Fox 5 6 / 5 The Robot A country singer is the best bet for this one. Blake Shelton or Garth Brooks could fit the bill. Back to top More News Celebrity BFF Pics! Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News