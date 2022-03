Jewel

“I started singing to save my life,” the singer, who dressed as the Queen of Hearts, said in her final clue package during the December 2021 season 6 finale. “I sang because I needed it. … I want my son to see how I walk through challenges. For me, knowing that my son’s watching just feels like it’s all culminating into this moment.”

She ultimately won the season, with Todrick Hall (dressed as the Bull) coming in second.