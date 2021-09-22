Every 'Masked Singer' Winner Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

T-Pain

The “Buy You a Drank” artist became the first Golden Mask winner in 2019 after blowing the judges away with his renditions of songs including “American Woman” and “This Is How We Do It.” They were especially stumped by his real singing voice, which has been distorted by Auto-Tune in some of his biggest hits.

The same day he won The Masked Singer, the musician released a surprise album called 1UP. In 2021, he appeared on an episode of the Netflix series This Is Pop to discuss the use of Auto-Tune in pop music. That same year, he provided the signing voice for Tom in the big-screen adaptation of Tom & Jerry.