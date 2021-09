Wayne Brady

The Whose Line Is It Anyway? star prevailed in season 2 as the Fox, taking home the Golden Mask in December 2019. Before the coronavirus pandemic shut down live theater, he appeared in Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s Broadway show Freestyle Love Supreme. In 2020, he starred as Tyson Sykes in the CW’s Black Lightning and guested on an episode of Hell’s Kitchen. The following year, he became the host of Game of Talents and landed roles in The Good Fight and Mixed-ish.