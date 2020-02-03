Robot

Clues: During his video, a periodic table of elements was shown, he explained he always needed a tough outer shell and made a reference to “weighing in.” Additionally, he showed a video game controller and a skateboarder hitting a firetruck.

After his performance, he said he’d never done anything like this in his career. The judges were stumped — but when he received the least amount of votes, they had to give their final guesses.

Nicole: Floyd Mayweather

Robin: Shawn White

Jamie: Steve-O

Ken: Flavor Flav

Jenny: Johnny Knoxville

Then, he was unmasked, completely shocking everyone. Underneath that robot mask was … Lil Wayne!

The Masked Singer will air in its regular time slot on Fox Wednesday, February 5, at 8 p.m. ET.