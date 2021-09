What’s It About?

This question will likely not be answered until the movie premieres, and the first trailer, released in September 2021, offered a few hints. Reeves claimed that the movie is “a love story,” presumably between Neo and Trinity. “It’s another version of a kind of call to wake up and it has some great action,” he teased during a September 2020 interview with the BBC. “All will be revealed.” He added that Resurrections would not be “going in the past.”