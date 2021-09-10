Who’s Coming Back?

In addition to Reeves and Moss, original trilogy actors Jada Pinkett Smith (Niobe), Lambert Wilson (the Merovingian) and Daniel Bernhardt (Agent Johnson) will return in their roles from the first three movies. There are a couple of very notable absences, though. Laurence Fishburne, who played Morpheus in the original, has claimed that he was not asked back for Resurrections. Hugo Weaving, who starred as Neo’s nemesis Agent Smith, told Time Out London that he was offered a role in the new movie but couldn’t make it work because of scheduling conflicts.