Who’s New?

Candyman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will take over the role of Morpheus, though it’s not clear whether he’ll be playing a younger Morpheus or a different version entirely. None of the other new cast members’ roles have been announced. In addition to Harris and Henwick, newcomers include Jonathan Groff, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Max Riemelt and Toby Onwumere.