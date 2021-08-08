Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy

The Southern Charm stars’ on-again, off-again relationship was first broadcast during the reality show’s sixth season. Over the years, the pair underwent plenty of drama — including an unconfirmed infidelity on Kroll’s part — before Us confirmed their split in December 2020.

“I definitely think that quarantine was either gonna make it or break [our] relationship, and unfortunately, we did not come out stronger,” Madison told Us at the time. “We weren’t even in quarantine together. We did for a short period of time, and then I think we both realized that maybe there was just too many things that had happened in the past for us to actually play house for 14 days or whatever it was.”

Add Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari to the mix, and fans had themselves some classic reality TV drama. Several months after announcing their split after 10 years together, Kristin made headlines for hanging out with Austen and his friends in Charleston. Madison, meanwhile, turned heads when she hinted at spending some time with Jay.

“I’m not kissing and telling,” she quipped during a January 2021 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.