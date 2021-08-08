Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy

While their romance started off sweet with a spinoff show titled Bethenny Ever After, things turned sour for the Real Housewives of New York City star when the couple split in 2012 after three years of marriage.

“The divorce is taking a toll on her,” a source close to the Skinnygirl founder told Us in June 2013. “She just wants what’s best for her daughter. She wants this divorce to be over and done with, but it’s being drawn out by Jason. All Bethenny wants to do is move on.”

Nevertheless, the proceedings — which mainly focused on the pair’s daughter, Bryn — continued. The divorce wasn’t finalized until January 2021.