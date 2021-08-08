Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi

The Broadway actress shocked fans when she announced her separation from her husband of more than 20 years in November 2020.

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” she said in a statement at the time. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserve. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

Unfortunately, the split got messy fast when the pair had a class action lawsuit filed against them the following month. “When I filed this divorce, I was a gold digger. This week, [I’m a conspirator]. I mean — what the f—k? Neither one of them are true,” the “Painkillr” singer said during a July 2021 RHOBH episode.