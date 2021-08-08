Gina and Matt Kirschenheiter

When the New Jersey native joined The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2018, she was married to Matt. However, the couple lived apart and Matt never appeared on the show, causing fans to wonder what was really going on in their love life.

In June 2019, Gina obtained a restraining order against Matt after he allegedly attacked her at their home. The incident took place while the duo, who initially split that same year, were trying to rebuild their marriage. While the restraining order was eventually dismissed in June 2021, Gina opened up about the incident during an April 2021 court hearing.

“I thought I was going to die. I still get chills thinking about how I begged you to, ‘Stop. Think about the kids.’ And you responded by saying, ‘Your mom is going to die tonight,’” she recalled at the time. “It’s taken me a lot of time, self-care and therapy to work through what happened that night, but I have managed to forgive you for most of it. I accept that I will always have this painful memory from that night. I’ve come to terms with that.”