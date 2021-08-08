Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel

What’s going on in Charleston? Thomas and Kathryn’s relationship — and many public fights — were documented during the first four seasons of Southern Charm. The pair, who welcomed two children while on the show, split in 2016. At the time, he accused his ex of abusing drugs and was granted custody of the kids.

But the story wasn’t over yet. After a court-appointed doctor suggested the former couple coparent in 2017, they decided on 50/50 custody. One year later, Kathryn sought sole custody of their son and daughter. While they stuck with a joint arrangement, the mother of two lost privileges once again in March 2021 and was granted supervised visitation on weekends.