Kristen Doute and Tom Sandoval

After six years of dating, the duo called it quits at the end of season 2 of Vanderpump Rules. The split came after Kristen cheated on Tom with his friend Jax — but the bartender (who was caught texting a bottle service waitress) wasn’t completely in the clear when it came to drama. Soon after his breakup, Tom began dating another costar, Ariana, causing Kristen to claim that their relationship had started while she was still with her former beau.

“I made a choice to let everything go, because whether or not I thought those rumors about an illicit rendezvous or two behind my back had been true or not, it didn’t matter anymore,” Kristen wrote in her book, He’s Making You Crazy. “A girl can’t actually steal someone’s boyfriend. He made a free-willed choice to leave me, and a free-willed choice to be with her.”

Regardless of his ex’s forgiveness, Tom wasn’t exactly pleased with his portrayal in the memoir.

“I don’t even know where to begin with that book. I think she was just trying to sell copies,” he said during a November 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I read [the part about our relationship]. It was just a lot of inconsistencies. First and foremost being our computer was in our living room and we always had a roommate. I don’t think I remember Kristen ever owning lingerie either.”