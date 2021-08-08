Luann de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino

After only seven months of marriage, the Real Housewives of New York City star and the businessman announced in August 2017 that they were calling it quits. Prior to their split, the duo’s tumultuous relationship was an ongoing story line on the Bravo reality series when Dorinda Medley, Bethenny and Carole Radziwill told the former countess about infidelity rumors on her then-fiancé’s part. The “Elegance Is Learned” singer also forgave D’Agostino after he was spotted kissing another woman prior to their wedding.