Luke Gulbranson and Hannah Berner

While they never officially dated, the Summer House stars’ relationship ups and downs were one for the books. After the “Berning in Hell” podcast host entered their Hamptons abode in summer 2020, she discovered that Luke — who she’d been looking forward to seeing — had brought another woman, Ciara Miller, into their quarantine group. Hannah subsequently got engaged to Des Bishop, causing her fellow cast members to wonder if there’d been any overlap in her relationships.