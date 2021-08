Malia White and Adam Glick

When Malia arrived on the Below Deck Mediterranean ship during season 2, it was quickly revealed that two men were infatuated with her. And she simply couldn’t choose!

Soon, fans discovered that the deckhand and chef Adam had known each other prior to the show and decided to keep their relationship a secret from their costars — which became a problem when she set her sights on Wes Walton.

“She played me like a f—king flute,” Adam said at one point.