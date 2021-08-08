Meghan King and Jim Edmonds

Shortly after marrying the baseball player, Meghan joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County. While fans watched them go through uncomfortable conversations and fertility issues on the show, the drama was nothing compared to what awaited them after leaving reality TV.

In June 2019, Jim was accused of sending a video of himself masturbating to another woman on the same day that King gave birth to their twins, Hayes and Hart. While Edmonds denied the allegations exclusively to Us, the trouble continued four months later when Us revealed that the pair had split after Meghan accused her husband of “having an affair” with their 22-year-old nanny. He once again denied the allegations. The exes, who also share daughter Aspen, finalized their divorce in May 2021.