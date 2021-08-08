Naomie Olindo and Craig Conover

The Southern Charm stars broke up in September 2017 after three years together. Their split — which was prefaced with a ton of fighting because Craig didn’t have a job — wasn’t easy on anyone (especially when they watched it back).

“The only hard part for me was … We were inseparable,” Craig told Us in May 2018. “I just, I wish that someone would have cheated or done something like that because it really, especially when I hear and see these clips from the show when she’s like, ‘Well, I guess I’m just not over Craig,’ … It just seems like she was convinced we shouldn’t be together and ended it.”

Later, Naomie found herself in another messy split when her boyfriend of three years, Metul Shah, allegedly cheated on her in July 2021.

“This is incredibly embarrassing and I feel so lost, I just ask that you please stop sending/saying hateful things to Metul,” she wrote in an Instagram Story at the time before promptly deleting it. “I have self respect and I’ll not be getting back together with him, but he is also in a terrible place dealing with the consequences of his actions.”