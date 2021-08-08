Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed for divorce from her husband of five years in October 2014. Earlier that year, Apollo pleaded guilty to fraud and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Around the time of his sentencing, the businessman revealed that he didn’t think his marriage would survive his time in prison.

“I doubt it,” he said on Atlanta’s B100 radio station that July. “I mean, my wife didn’t even f—king show up for my sentencing. I’m still salty about that.”

The split wasn’t easy either, with the divorce taking almost three years to be finalized.

“He kept appealing the divorce and finally it was granted. Apollo and I started dating in high school and now I’m in my early 40s, so it was time to go,” Phaedra told Us exclusively in November 2017. “That’s almost a lifetime. Thank God it’s over, but thank God it happened because we have two beautiful kids.”