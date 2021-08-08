Shannon and David Beador

The RHOC couple were married for 17 years before their September 2017 divorce. Following their tumultuous split, more drama unfolded when David’s new wife, Lesley Beador, alleged that Shannon didn’t send her a baby gift after she welcomed her and David’s first child. Later, Lesley took back the claim.

After Shannon told Jeff Lewis that she’d indeed sent a present, David allegedly sent the podcaster some angry texts — which he decided to read aloud during a March 2021 episode of his SiriusXM show.

“Jeff, nice podcast. You and Shannon are so f–king boring. All you can do is talk about me and my wife. You f–king loser. Glad to see karma bit you in the ass a couple of times now, what a chump you are,” Jeff claimed the message read.

“I said, ‘Congrats on the new baby, David. I hope you’re enjoying Shannon’s gift.’ And then I put a little gift emoji,” he added.