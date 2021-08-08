Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor

Once upon a time, Vanderpump Rules began with a relationship between SUR bartender Jax and server Stassi.

After the former sweater designer cheated on the Next Level Basic author with a woman from Las Vegas (and later her BFF Kristen while trying to win the Louisiana native’s heart back), they decided to call it quits — but that didn’t stop their working relationship from remaining messy. Stassi moved on with coworker Frank while Jax tried (to no avail) to get her back.