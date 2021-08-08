Exes

The Messiest Bravo Breakups of All Time: From Stassi and Jax to Erika and Tom and Everyone on ‘Southern Charm’

By
Teresa Giudice Gives Update on Younger Man Blake Schreck and More BravoCon Revelations
(L-R) Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock; Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
15
9 / 15
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor

Once upon a time, Vanderpump Rules began with a relationship between SUR bartender Jax and server Stassi.

After the former sweater designer cheated on the Next Level Basic author with a woman from Las Vegas (and later her BFF Kristen while trying to win the Louisiana native’s heart back), they decided to call it quits — but that didn’t stop their working relationship from remaining messy. Stassi moved on with coworker Frank while Jax tried (to no avail) to get her back.

Back to top