Tamra Judge and Simon Barney

Remember the limo ride from hell? During a very memorable season 5 RHOC scene, the CUT Fitness owner told her husband that he was a “nasty, vile person” who can “go f—k“ himself during a ride to a party. Soon after, Simon filed for divorce in January 2010.

While the split was finalized quickly in 2011, family drama continued when the pair’s eldest daughter, Sidney, found herself in an estranged relationship with her mother.