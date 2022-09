What Inspired ‘The Midnight Club’ Series?

In September 2022, producer Trevor Macy opened up about bringing Pike’s ’90s young adult novel to life. “If you were trying to draw a line between R. L. Stine and Stephen King in 1990, it’s hard to do it without going through Christopher Pike,” he told TV Insider. “That’s a pretty big mystery — what happens after you die — but we’re going to take a crack at it.”