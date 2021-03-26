Elden Henson

Henson’s Fulton Reed was the ringer when it came to the slapshot on the Ducks’ team. The actor has since starred in She’s All That, Manic, Cheats, Under the Tuscan Sun, The Butterfly Effect, Spivak and played Pollux in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 and Part 2. The Maryland native also appeared on The Defenders as Foggy Nelson before starring on Daredevil as the same character. He is set to make a cameo on The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Henson split from actress Kira Sternbach in 2016 after two years of marriage. The exes share son Dodger.