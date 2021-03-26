Garette Raltiff Henson

Henson played Connie’s (Moreau) boyfriend and Ducks’ teammate Guy Germaine. The California native, who is the real-life younger brother of costar Elden Henson, then appeared in Casper, Three Wishes, The Mannsfield 12 and Babes. He also had guest roles on NCIS, Melrose Place and Close to Home. He is set to appear on The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers in 2021. Behind the camera, Henson has worked as a gaffer and assistant cameraman on three projects. He is also a writer, producer and director, working on shorts The Run, Green Eggs and Shades of Yellow. In November 2020, he launched an Indie Gogo page to help fund his latest project, Last Time in This Place, which he cowrote and is directing.