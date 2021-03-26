Joshua Jackson

Jackson’s role as captain Charlie Conway in the Mighty Ducks franchise was his third acting gig. He has since starred in Andre, Urban Legend, Cruel Intentions, Lone Star State of Mind, Cursed, Bobby, Inescapable and Sky. The Canada-born actor played Pacey Witter on Dawson’s Creek, Peter Bishop on Fringe, Cole Lockhart on The Affair and Bill Richardson on Little Fires Everywhere before being cast as Christopher Duntsch on Dr. Death. Jackson married actress Jodie Turner-Smith in December 2019. They welcomed their first child, daughter Janie, in April 2020.