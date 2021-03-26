Movies

‘The Mighty Ducks’ OG Cast: Where They Are Now? — Emilio Estevez, Joshua Jackson and More

Joss Ackland The Mighty Ducks OG Cast Where They Are Now
Joss Ackland

Ackland portrayed Gordon’s mentor Hans, who was also a hockey supply store owner, in all three films. The English actor has starred in Giorgino, A Kid in King Arthur’s Court, Surviving Picasso, Milk, No Good Deed, Asylum, Moscow Zero, Flawless, Lethal Weapon 2 and Decline of an Empire. He has also narrated The Stain and The Boy With Chocolate Fingers. The BAFTA nominee was married to actress Rosemary Kirkcaldy for 51 years before her death in 2002. They welcomed seven children, 30 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren during their long relationship.

