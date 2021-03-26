Matt Doherty

Doherty played the Ducks’ resident goofball Les Averman, who is best known for his witty remarks when asked a question by coach Bombay. The Illinois native has since appeared in So I Married an Axe Murderer, Graduation Night, Hollows Grove and South of Sunset. He also guest starred on Boston Public, Grey’s Anatomy, Bones, Franklin & Bash and Rosewood. He will make an appearance on The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. In 2012, Doherty wrote and directed his first short film, First Stone. The Northwestern University alum is active in the theater and runs a private workshop for writers in Los Angeles, where he moderates on the playwright’s panel for Antaeus Playwrights’ lab. He released his debut album, Dignity, in 2018.